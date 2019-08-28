Globant S A (GLOB) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $7.63 Million as Share Price Rose; Manikay Partners Has Raised T Mobile Us (TMUS) Holding by $7.77 Million

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 354,581 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge – Change the World for Good; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 107,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 87,312 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 194,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $94.11. About 59,604 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q Rev $119.7M; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile and Sprint Received Merger Approval: What’s Next – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprint Faces Another Obstacle as Oregon Joins Lawsuit Against Merger – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nokiaâ€™s 5G Business Makes NOK Stock a Defensive Option – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why The New T-Mobile Should See Significant Margin Expansion – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 120,529 shares to 154,471 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.28% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 452,559 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 439,119 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 58,886 are held by Chevy Chase Inc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 1.76 million shares. Churchill Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Newbrook Cap Advsr Lp owns 1.24M shares for 6.94% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 197,667 shares. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust holds 136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brandywine Trust has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 21,466 are held by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Stone Ridge Asset Lc, New York-based fund reported 12,399 shares. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Com Delaware accumulated 1.69% or 338,860 shares. Css Lc Il reported 0.02% stake. Jane Street Gru Limited holds 0.01% or 55,354 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 8,937 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Moreover, Granahan Invest Incorporated Ma has 1.23% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 320,015 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares stake. Vanguard Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 12,683 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 54,008 shares. 79,318 are owned by Blair William Co Il. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited holds 0.02% or 19,735 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd Co holds 0% or 5 shares. Moreover, Js Cap Limited Co has 0.12% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bancorp Of Mellon Corp has 916,336 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 21,650 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 9,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,377 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Hood River Cap Mgmt Llc owns 567,843 shares. M&T Bank Corporation holds 0% or 4,469 shares in its portfolio.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 28,285 shares to 29,478 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 31,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX).

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Globant Invests in Singularity University – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Globant Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Globant Lifts Full-Year Guidance After a Strong Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Globant to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 15th – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Globant acquires Belatrix Software – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.