Globant S.A. (GLOB) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Contrasting side by side

As Information Technology Services businesses, Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) and Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant S.A. 84 7.18 N/A 1.45 72.95 Digimarc Corporation 38 25.59 N/A -2.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Globant S.A. and Digimarc Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Globant S.A. and Digimarc Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant S.A. 0.00% 16.2% 12.3% Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -56.6% -50.8%

Risk and Volatility

Globant S.A.’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Digimarc Corporation has a 0.02 beta and it is 98.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globant S.A. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation has 10.3 and 10.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digimarc Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Globant S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

Globant S.A. and Digimarc Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant S.A. 0 1 2 2.67 Digimarc Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Globant S.A.’s downside potential currently stands at -17.72% and an $89 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Digimarc Corporation’s consensus target price is $44.83, while its potential downside is -0.91%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Digimarc Corporation is looking more favorable than Globant S.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Globant S.A. shares and 63.4% of Digimarc Corporation shares. 3.75% are Globant S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globant S.A. 0.3% 3.19% 27.83% 55.81% 92.48% 88.21% Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59%

For the past year Globant S.A.’s stock price has smaller growth than Digimarc Corporation.

Summary

Globant S.A. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Digimarc Corporation.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. The company also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles. In addition, it engages in the provision of cloud technologies and managed services; wearable application usability and design, hardware integration, data design and management, and native wearable and embedded development activities. Further, the company offers software evolution, IT service management, and software archaeology services; content management system, e-learning solution, digital marketing, and video content production services; and cognitive computing services. It serves medium- to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, banks, financial services and insurance, and consumer, and retail and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.