Globant S.A. (GLOB) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Shorts at Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Raised By 8.17%

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 32.26% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. GLOB’s profit would be $14.94 million giving it 67.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Globant S.A.’s analysts see 7.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.64% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $110.92. About 134,895 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Rev $124M-$126M; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had an increase of 8.17% in short interest. NOG’s SI was 23.27M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.17% from 21.51M shares previously. With 4.19 million avg volume, 6 days are for Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s short sellers to cover NOG’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.48. About 3.54 million shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘B-‘ From ‘SD’; Outlk Neg; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – EXPECTING 2018 AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION TO INCREASE BY 18% TO 22% OVER 2017; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS 1Q REV. $66.6M, EST. $77.2M; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 $185M-$200M; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $579.20 million. The firm primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Hot Stocks Under $4 – Investorplace.com” on March 21, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin – Business Wire” published on April 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Cheap Stocks With Strong Technical Signals – Investorplace.com” on May 08, 2018. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Closing of Pivotal Petroleum Partners Acquisition – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Knockout Stocks to Play the World Cup Fever – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Globant S.A. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Renaissance Techs Llc has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 7,295 are owned by Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Company. Fdx Advsr Inc owns 8,616 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 107,660 shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. 9,800 were accumulated by Comgest Global Sas. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 19,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Navellier & Assocs invested in 0.21% or 18,773 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.16% or 126,325 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 21,650 shares. Wellington Grp Incorporated Llp reported 1.27M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 18,095 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 348,989 shares. Axa invested in 272,740 shares.

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Globant (NYSE:GLOB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Globant had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 17 to “Neutral”. SunTrust maintained Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating.