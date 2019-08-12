Globant S.A. (GLOB) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) Shorts Lowered By 7.88%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NYSE:NM) had a decrease of 7.88% in short interest. NM’s SI was 345,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 7.88% from 374,600 shares previously. With 164,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NYSE:NM)’s short sellers to cover NM’s short positions. The SI to Navios Maritime Holdings Inc’s float is 3.83%. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 44,336 shares traded. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) has declined 32.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NM News: 15/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC- QTRLY BASIC LOSS PER SHARE $0.35; 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NAVIOS MARITIME HOLDINGS INC. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 18/05/2018 – Navios Maritime: Notified by NYSE That It Was No Longer in Compliance With Listing Standards; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s places Navios Acquisition on negative outlook; corporate family at B3; 15/05/2018 – Navios Maritime Hldgs 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 30c; 16/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME SUBMITS CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT IPO REGISTRATION; 07/05/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME CONTAINERS INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE THREE CONTAINERSHIPS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $117.25 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Navios Maritime Containers Inc. Announces Closing of $30.0 Million Private Placement; 17/04/2018 – Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 32.26% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. GLOB’s profit would be $14.94 million giving it 65.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Globant S.A.’s analysts see 7.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.35. About 259,787 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q REV. $119.7M, EST. $114.0M; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 10/05/2018 – Globant 1Q EPS 28c; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Globant S.A. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Co Inv Adviser Ltd Llc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Alliancebernstein L P holds 0% or 10,710 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 132 shares. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invests Communication Ltd has invested 0.04% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Bamco New York reported 34,680 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 5,428 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership has 107,660 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 15,922 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fin Advisors invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Federated Investors Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Gam Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 2,944 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,260 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 386,865 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.12% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 75,244 shares. Moreover, Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Among 3 analysts covering Globant (NYSE:GLOB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Globant has $11500 highest and $75 lowest target. $89’s average target is -17.09% below currents $107.35 stock price. Globant had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Citigroup. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $3.91 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 74.09 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.

