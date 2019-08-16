Globant S.A. (GLOB) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Mercer International (MERC) SI Increased By 19.04%

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 32.26% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. GLOB’s profit would be $14.93M giving it 61.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Globant S.A.’s analysts see 7.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $101.11. About 454,578 shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 22.4 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SEES 2Q NON-IFRS EPS 36C TO 40C, EST. 36C

Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC) had an increase of 19.04% in short interest. MERC’s SI was 1.93 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.04% from 1.62M shares previously. With 338,200 avg volume, 6 days are for Mercer International Inc (NASDAQ:MERC)’s short sellers to cover MERC’s short positions. The SI to Mercer International Inc’s float is 4.89%. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.66. About 339,373 shares traded. Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) has declined 25.33% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MERC News: 05/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: NAFTA TRIBUNAL DECISION WILL BE ISSUED MARCH 6; 05/03/2018 Mercer International Inc. Provides Update on NAFTA Claim; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 03/05/2018 – Mercer Intl 1Q EPS 39c; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 05/03/2018 – Mercer International: Nafta Tribunal Decision to Be Issued Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – CAIR National: #CAIR Islamophobia Watch: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google; 09/05/2018 – Mercer International Presenting at Conference May 22; 06/03/2018 – MERCER INTL: TRIBUNAL RULED IT LACKED JURISDICTION; 03/05/2018 – MERCER INTERNATIONAL 1Q EPS 39C, EST. 67C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Globant S.A. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability holds 41,990 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com invested in 377,189 shares or 3.05% of the stock. 386,865 are owned by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Alpine Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,573 shares. Moreover, Reilly Llc has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Alliancebernstein L P has 10,710 shares. 118,681 are owned by Fil. 45,837 are held by D E Shaw. American Cap Mgmt holds 7,041 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 0.03% or 5,892 shares. Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 2.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). California Employees Retirement has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 56,151 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 19,392 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. 15,922 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Lc.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 69.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.

Among 2 analysts covering Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Globant SA has $11500 highest and $77 lowest target. $96’s average target is -5.05% below currents $101.11 stock price. Globant SA had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold Mercer International Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 50.29 million shares or 4.98% more from 47.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 178 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 141,772 shares. Guggenheim Cap has 10,980 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 91 shares. Prudential Financial Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 81,836 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 4,219 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 3,250 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company has 0% invested in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) for 12,749 shares. The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 2,916 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0% or 22,197 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% or 86,151 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 96,950 shares in its portfolio.

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp worldwide. The company has market cap of $699.61 million. It produces NBSK pulp principally from wood chips and pulp logs; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source, as well as carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste. It has a 4.74 P/E ratio. The firm sells its pulp to tissue, specialty papers, and printing and writing paper manufacturers; and green energy to third party utilities.