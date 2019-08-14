Globant S.A. (GLOB) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)

Among 3 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Choice Hotels has $9000 highest and $75 lowest target. $84’s average target is -7.16% below currents $90.48 stock price. Choice Hotels had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. Wells Fargo maintained Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) rating on Tuesday, August 13. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $9000 target. See Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) latest ratings:

13/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $75 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $80 New Target: $87 Maintain

Analysts expect Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 22.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 32.26% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. GLOB’s profit would be $14.94 million giving it 64.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Globant S.A.’s analysts see 7.89% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $105.41. About 229,739 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 06/03/2018 – Globant has been selected by Thomas Cook Money as a preferred IT Development Partner; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Globant S.A. shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 336,201 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 304,517 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 2,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 107,660 are held by Globeflex Lp. Gotham Asset Management Limited Co owns 82,623 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Contravisory Invest Mgmt has 17 shares. Da Davidson & Co accumulated 4,133 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0.01% or 1.40 million shares. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Voloridge Investment Management has 12,939 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Global Limited Liability stated it has 3.05% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 8,490 were reported by Bell Bancorporation. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Nordea Mgmt holds 14,382 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Globant S.A. develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services. It has a 72.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides enterprise consumerization services, including enterprise operations, collaboration solutions, cloud development, and talent management; UX design services comprising service, user experience, industrial design, and visual design; and native development, product development, and enterprise mobility services for mobiles.

Among 2 analysts covering Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Globant SA has $11500 highest and $77 lowest target. $96’s average target is -8.93% below currents $105.41 stock price. Globant SA had 5 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Globant S.A.’s (NYSE:GLOB) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Globant acquires Belatrix Software – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Globant Invests in Singularity University – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.48. About 404,373 shares traded or 36.56% up from the average. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 13.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC – CHOICE HOTELS’ BRANDS WILL LEVERAGE HOTEL MANAGEMENT ARM OF SERCOTEL HOTELS; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EPS 44c; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EBIT $330M-EBIT $337M; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Choice Hotels One of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 15/03/2018 – Sleep Inn Finishes Strong 2017 With Substantial Increase In Franchise Agreements; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 Net $193M-Net $199M; 03/04/2018 – Sleep Inn Hotel Opens In Houston; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees FY Adj EPS $3.61-Adj EPS $3.71

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.04 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 23.57 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

More notable recent Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Choice Hotels Bumps Up Full-Year Guidance as Room Revenue Stabilizes – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Choice Privileges Recognized As A Leading Travel Rewards Program For Fourth Consecutive Year By US News & World Report – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Marquee Debuts As Newest Ascend Hotel Collection Member – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.