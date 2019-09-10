Globant S A Com (GLOB) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Position by $5.57 Million; Dean Investment Associates Decreased Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Holding by $550,797; Market Value Rose

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.04. About 170,812 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – SP adjusted “adjusted EPS” for outsourced IT operations are on average 36% lower than adjusted EPS numbers reported by $GLOB; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 11/05/2018 – Globant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT 1Q NON-IFRS EPS 38C, EST. 34C; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB premium valuation to $EPAM and $LXFT should dissipate given higher business risk and lower financial transparency. $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT EXTENDS DECLINE TO 4.1%, MOST SINCE JAN. 25

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 6,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,001 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, down from 18,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $98.63. About 2.02 million shares traded or 15.80% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses

Sloane Robinson Llp, which manages about $147.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 164,400 shares to 220,900 shares, valued at $40.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 204,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 258,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr Sprott Gl Mine (SGDM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.89M were reported by Wasatch Advsr. Brookstone Cap Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 5,919 shares. Carroll Fincl Associates Inc holds 151 shares. 19,496 were accumulated by Polen Capital Management Limited Company. 8,616 are held by Fdx. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 9,715 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Fred Alger Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Da Davidson & Communications holds 4,133 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 51,956 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested 0.02% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.01% or 3,859 shares. 2,944 are held by Gam Ag. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 21,650 shares.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $18.22 million for 45.94 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 5,252 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 158,746 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc reported 98,879 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 25 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd Com accumulated 1.53M shares or 1.66% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 29,385 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.15% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.05% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 287,391 shares. Hillsdale Inv holds 6,450 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Snyder Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.62% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hartford Financial reported 50 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Paloma Partners Com has 0.03% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Advisory Research invested 0.01% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The holds 182,801 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 261,418 shares.

