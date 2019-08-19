Globant S A Com (GLOB) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Lowered Its Holding as Shares Rose; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose, Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $335,475

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 93,567 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.85 million, down from 96,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 2.83M shares traded or 13.32% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 731,529 shares traded or 77.01% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has leveraged the company’s status as a Foreign Private Issuer Exemptions to deliver governance significantly below NYSE listing standards; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Globant Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 13; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advisors Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 2,550 shares. Japan-based Nomura Hldg Inc has invested 0.02% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12 shares. 38,646 are owned by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Natl Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 3,724 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank accumulated 240,555 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Washington Trust Bancshares holds 780 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru Company owns 256 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cls Investments Ltd Liability reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bell State Bank has 9,626 shares. Bp Public Ltd has 101,000 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 142,672 shares. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 274,916 shares. Smithfield owns 390 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $451.11 million for 22.65 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “RedHill Biopharma Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analog Devices (ADI) stock upgraded to buy – Nasdaq” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares to 100,770 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc Com by 2,497 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,140 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $14.94M for 60.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 64,280 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 1.40 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Llc reported 775,413 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Commercial Bank Of Mellon reported 916,336 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hbk Lp reported 0.01% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Carroll Inc holds 0% or 151 shares in its portfolio. Granahan Invest Mngmt Inc Ma stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Shaker Ltd Liability Co Oh holds 45,690 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 4,770 shares. Bell Savings Bank has invested 0.16% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 304,517 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 0% or 132 shares. Js Cap Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 8,100 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 34,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.