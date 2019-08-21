Globant S A Com (GLOB) Holder Sloane Robinson Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $5.57 Million; Spectrum Management Group Boosted Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.47 Million as Share Price Declined

Spectrum Management Group Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 78.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc bought 24,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 56,919 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 31,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.22. About 4.57 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – REPURCHASE OF FLOATING RATE NOTES BY VERIZON; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings, spurred by growth in wireless business; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution

Sloane Robinson Llp decreased its stake in Globant S A Com (GLOB) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sloane Robinson Llp sold 78,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The hedge fund held 70,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sloane Robinson Llp who had been investing in Globant S A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $93.48. About 234,194 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 40c; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 04/04/2018 – Globant SA sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 16/04/2018 – Globant Files Annual Report for 2017; 04/04/2018 – GLOBANT MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY AT SPRUCE POINT; 13/03/2018 – Globant at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

