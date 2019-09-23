Globant Ord (GLOB) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Decreased Holding by $2.75 Million as Share Price Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Stock Declined While Martin Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $1.13 Million

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Globant Ord (GLOB) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 27,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 80,431 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.13 million, down from 107,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Globant Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $94.99. About 492,105 shares traded or 52.35% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB cash flows are not what they appear. Unusual involvement in trading and investing has generated $68m in cash flow between 2011-2016 #recurring?; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB repeated changes to 4Q16 numbers gives the impression of potential manipulation to meet consensus expectations; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – $GLOB board of advisor Martin Sorrell resigned from $WPP over the weekend. We reviewed $GLOB 20-F and found a worrisome restatement; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 10/05/2018 – Globant Sees FY Adj EPS $1.56-Adj EPS $1.64; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB short thesis pulls back the “premium valuation” curtain to show a decelerating business warranting a crisis in management confidence

Martin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc sold 8,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 63,219 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.23 million, down from 71,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 8,819 shares to 43,219 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 3,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold GLOB shares while 55 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 27.02 million shares or 4.67% more from 25.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William & Il reported 0.05% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Federated Investors Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,731 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 680,119 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Mngmt Inc has 7,031 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp reported 2,180 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.13% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Invsts reported 0.03% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). 2,470 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 55,787 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 58,998 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Andra Ap reported 0.16% stake. Schroder Investment Gp has 0.01% invested in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) for 106,669 shares. 81,283 are owned by Sei Invs. 313,750 were accumulated by Axa.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.94M for 48.46 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Cannell Peter B & Inc has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Roundview Capital Limited Liability Co reported 0.94% stake. Joel Isaacson & Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 0.22% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 115,653 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. 2,358 are held by Anchor Cap Advsr Limited. 42,474 were accumulated by Oakwood Mngmt Ca. Saturna Cap Corporation invested 0.62% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vision Mngmt Inc owns 25,821 shares. Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0.23% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ing Groep Nv accumulated 262,549 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.03M shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Allen Mngmt Ltd accumulated 162,835 shares or 0.61% of the stock.

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 36,315 shares to 133,420 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 13,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.