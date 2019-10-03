Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Globalstar Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Globalstar Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.52% of all Wireless Communications’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Globalstar Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 23.92% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Globalstar Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globalstar Inc. 126,892,669,502.13% -18.10% -6.50% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Globalstar Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Globalstar Inc. 507.19M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Globalstar Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Globalstar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.00 2.58

The potential upside of the peers is 86.76%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Globalstar Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Globalstar Inc. 0.36% 1.65% -10.31% -29.32% -13.76% -25.72% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year Globalstar Inc. has -25.72% weaker performance while Globalstar Inc.’s rivals have 13.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Globalstar Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Globalstar Inc.’s rivals have 1.28 and 1.21 for Current and Quick Ratio. Globalstar Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Globalstar Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Globalstar Inc. is 98.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.02. Competitively, Globalstar Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Globalstar Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Globalstar Inc.’s rivals beat Globalstar Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services. It also provides SPOT products, such as SPOT satellite GPS messenger for personal tracking, emergency location, and messaging solutions; SPOT Global phone; and SPOT Trace, an anti-theft and asset tracking device. In addition, the company offers commercial Simplex one-way transmission products to track cargo containers and rail cars, to monitor utility meters, to monitor oil and gas assets, and other applications. Further, it provides engineering services, such as hardware and software designs to develop specific applications; and installation of gateways and antennas. The company primarily serves recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation markets. Globalstar, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through independent agents, dealers and resellers, independent gateway operators, and its sales force and e-commerce Website. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 689,000 subscribers. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana. Globalstar, Inc. is a subsidiary of Thermo Funding II LLC.