GlobalSCAPE (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) to pay $0.02 on Aug 20, 2019; 1 Analysts Bullish NiSource Inc. (NI)

Among 2 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. NiSource has $29 highest and $28 lowest target. $28.50’s average target is -4.39% below currents $29.81 stock price. NiSource had 8 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. See NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $29 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $28 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and data transfer and sharing for enterprises and clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $229.76 million. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted email and attachments of unlimited size. It has a 38.35 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses.

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.12 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.