GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

As Application Software companies, GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 5.37 N/A 0.38 37.10 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.06 N/A -6.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -93.4% -28.6%

Risk and Volatility

GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. GlobalSCAPE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 47.6%. About 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 2.93% 1.89% 49.26% 12.67% 99.26% 31.76%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has stronger performance than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.