GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

This is a contrast between GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.37 N/A 0.38 37.10 Stamps.com Inc. 69 1.88 N/A 7.33 6.51

Table 1 highlights GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Stamps.com Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Stamps.com Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Stamps.com Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 16.4%

Risk & Volatility

GlobalSCAPE Inc. has a 0.48 beta, while its volatility is 52.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Stamps.com Inc. is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Stamps.com Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Stamps.com Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Stamps.com Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stamps.com Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively Stamps.com Inc. has an average price target of $64.5, with potential upside of 0.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Stamps.com Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Stamps.com Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Stamps.com Inc. 0.36% 5.76% -43.62% -73.74% -81.8% -69.32%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. had bullish trend while Stamps.com Inc. had bearish trend.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The companyÂ’s USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, plain paper, or labels using personal computer, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps and PictureItPostage brand names, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, DYMO Stamp labels, shipping labels, other mailing labels, dedicated postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.