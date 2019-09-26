GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 10 5.44 N/A 0.38 37.10 NetSol Technologies Inc. 6 0.92 N/A 0.54 11.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. NetSol Technologies Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlobalSCAPE Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than NetSol Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and NetSol Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% NetSol Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s 0.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 52.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, NetSol Technologies Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. NetSol Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlobalSCAPE Inc. and NetSol Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.8% and 32.1% respectively. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.5% of NetSol Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% NetSol Technologies Inc. 2.74% 3.45% -18.14% -11.76% 6.19% -2.44%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. had bullish trend while NetSol Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats NetSol Technologies Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The companyÂ’s NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.