GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.33 N/A 0.38 37.10 Instructure Inc. 43 6.28 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Instructure Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Risk and Volatility

GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Instructure Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Instructure Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Instructure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Instructure Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Instructure Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56 average target price and a 42.24% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares and 94.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Instructure Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has stronger performance than Instructure Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Instructure Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.