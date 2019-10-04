GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Both GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 12 0.00 9.12M 0.38 37.10 Elastic N.V. 86 -5.89 44.50M -1.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 77,092,138.63% 33.4% 17.2% Elastic N.V. 51,468,887.35% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Elastic N.V. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Elastic N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Elastic N.V. 0 4 3 2.43

Competitively Elastic N.V. has an average target price of $105.43, with potential upside of 26.76%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Elastic N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 61.5%. About 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% are Elastic N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Elastic N.V. on 8 of the 12 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.