GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.64 N/A 0.38 37.10 Dropbox Inc. 23 4.99 N/A -0.07 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. GlobalSCAPE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

On the other hand, Dropbox Inc.’s potential upside is 37.89% and its average price target is $25.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Dropbox Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 61.4%. Insiders owned 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Dropbox Inc. -4.54% -5.8% -1.42% -1.55% -15.16% 15.32%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has stronger performance than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Dropbox Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.