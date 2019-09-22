GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Domo Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 10 5.50 N/A 0.38 37.10 Domo Inc. 31 3.08 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Domo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Domo Inc. 0.00% -253.9% -49.1%

Liquidity

GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Domo Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. Domo Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Domo Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Domo Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Domo Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 average price target and a 40.45% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93% of Domo Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.4% are Domo Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Domo Inc. -5.03% 0% -24.95% 6.49% 72.73% 41.31%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. was more bullish than Domo Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Domo Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company also offers a Programmatic Revenue Solution that brings complex data from ad servers and sell-side platforms into a set of cards and dashboards built on practices in the ad tech industry. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.