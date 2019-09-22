GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.50 N/A 0.38 37.10 Commvault Systems Inc. 52 2.92 N/A 0.07 688.48

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. Commvault Systems Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. GlobalSCAPE Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Volatility and Risk

GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Commvault Systems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GlobalSCAPE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Commvault Systems Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 92.4%. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. had bullish trend while Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Commvault Systems Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.