GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)’s Financial Results Comparing With AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Both GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 7 4.36 N/A 0.20 43.06 AppFolio Inc. 79 17.11 N/A 0.55 170.81

In table 1 we can see GlobalSCAPE Inc. and AppFolio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. AppFolio Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GlobalSCAPE Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of AppFolio Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

GlobalSCAPE Inc. has a 0.66 beta, while its volatility is 34.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AppFolio Inc. has beta of 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, AppFolio Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. AppFolio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and AppFolio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Competitively AppFolio Inc. has a consensus target price of $61.33, with potential downside of -40.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GlobalSCAPE Inc. and AppFolio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.6% and 66.5% respectively. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 41.99%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.34% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.51% 20.07% 96.6% 104.23% 143.74% 99.67% AppFolio Inc. -3.9% 9.68% 43.34% 56.77% 66.68% 57.48%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has stronger performance than AppFolio Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors AppFolio Inc. beats GlobalSCAPE Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.