GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Comparing side by side

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 12 0.00 9.12M 0.38 37.10 The Trade Desk Inc. 229 2.04 37.08M 1.92 137.07

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. The Trade Desk Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. GlobalSCAPE Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 76,063,386.16% 33.4% 17.2% The Trade Desk Inc. 16,182,246.66% 24.4% 9.1%

Liquidity

GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, The Trade Desk Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. The Trade Desk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of The Trade Desk Inc. is $233, which is potential 24.23% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares and 82.1% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of The Trade Desk Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% The Trade Desk Inc. 6.01% 12.64% 19.03% 88.01% 206.32% 126.87%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has stronger performance than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats GlobalSCAPE Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.