GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Contrasting side by side

Both GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.47 N/A 0.38 37.10 RealPage Inc. 61 6.55 N/A 0.37 167.96

Table 1 demonstrates GlobalSCAPE Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RealPage Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GlobalSCAPE Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. GlobalSCAPE Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than RealPage Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. From a competition point of view, RealPage Inc. has a 1.32 beta which is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. Its rival RealPage Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. GlobalSCAPE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and RealPage Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

RealPage Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $71.5 consensus target price and a 11.28% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.2% of RealPage Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. was more bullish than RealPage Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.