GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Comparing side by side

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.38 N/A 0.38 37.10 RealPage Inc. 61 6.07 N/A 0.37 167.96

Demonstrates GlobalSCAPE Inc. and RealPage Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. RealPage Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than GlobalSCAPE Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Competitively, RealPage Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor RealPage Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. GlobalSCAPE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered GlobalSCAPE Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

RealPage Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68 average target price and a 14.06% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and RealPage Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 88.2%. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.7%. Competitively, 12.5% are RealPage Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RealPage Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats RealPage Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.