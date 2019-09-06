GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.45 N/A 0.38 37.10 Qualys Inc. 85 10.56 N/A 1.47 58.96

Table 1 highlights GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Qualys Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than GlobalSCAPE Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Risk & Volatility

GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s current beta is 0.48 and it happens to be 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Qualys Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. Its rival Qualys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Qualys Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Qualys Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $94.4 average target price and a 16.85% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Qualys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 89%. About 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Qualys Inc. beats GlobalSCAPE Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.