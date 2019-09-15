GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.28 N/A 0.38 37.10 Phunware Inc. 10 2.99 N/A -0.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Phunware Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. GlobalSCAPE Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Phunware Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 17.3%. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Phunware Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.