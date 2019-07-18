GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 23.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 41.99% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 9.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has GlobalSCAPE Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares GlobalSCAPE Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. N/A 7 43.06 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

GlobalSCAPE Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.06 2.12 3.78 2.66

The potential upside of the peers is 136.60%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GlobalSCAPE Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.51% 20.07% 96.6% 104.23% 143.74% 99.67% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has stronger performance than GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s competitors have 2.28 and 2.23 for Current and Quick Ratio. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.23 which is 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GlobalSCAPE Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s competitors beat GlobalSCAPE Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.