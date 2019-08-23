GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 5.47 N/A 0.38 37.10 Intuit Inc. 257 11.62 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 highlights GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Intuit Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than GlobalSCAPE Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. GlobalSCAPE Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Risk and Volatility

GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.48 beta. Intuit Inc.’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GlobalSCAPE Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Intuit Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Intuit Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Intuit Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Meanwhile, Intuit Inc.’s consensus price target is $265.17, while its potential downside is -9.41%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GlobalSCAPE Inc. and Intuit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.8% and 91.2%. Insiders owned roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year GlobalSCAPE Inc. has stronger performance than Intuit Inc.

Summary

Intuit Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.