Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) Forms $33.81 Double Top; AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. AvalonBay has $22900 highest and $19400 lowest target. $219.88’s average target is 4.40% above currents $210.61 stock price. AvalonBay had 16 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AVB in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 6. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. See AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $229.0000 Maintain

06/09/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $228.0000 New Target: $226.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $211.0000 New Target: $218.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $214.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

13/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $218.0000 New Target: $224.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $205.0000 New Target: $210.0000 Maintain

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays New Target: $213.0000 228.0000

10/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $212.0000 215.0000

27/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $194.0000 217.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Baird

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. engages in the development, redevelopment, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.34 billion. As of January 31, 2009, the firm owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 164 operating apartment communities comprising 45,728 apartment homes in 10 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 31.89 P/E ratio. It also held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 14 communities under construction, as well as held rights to develop an additional 27 communities.