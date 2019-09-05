Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) Forms $33.23 Double Top; Vector Group LTD Has 1.29 Sentiment

Vector Group LTD (VGR) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 88 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 68 cut down and sold stock positions in Vector Group LTD. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 70.06 million shares, down from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Vector Group LTD in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 52 Increased: 59 New Position: 29.

Fort L.P. holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. for 156,511 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Llc owns 77,531 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.3% invested in the company for 1.55 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Bogle Investment Management L P De has invested 0.3% in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 213,721 shares.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate divisions. It has a 22.06 P/E ratio. The firm produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.