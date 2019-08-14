Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) Forms $32.89 Double Top; Lagoda Investment Management LP Has Increased By $773,259 Its Volitionrx LTD (VNRX) Position

Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) formed double top with $35.85 target or 9.00% above today’s $32.89 share price. Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) has $129.06 million valuation. The ETF increased 2.08% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.89. About 15,616 shares traded. Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp increased Volitionrx Ltd (VNRX) stake by 15.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lagoda Investment Management Lp acquired 257,753 shares as Volitionrx Ltd (VNRX)’s stock rose 20.00%. The Lagoda Investment Management Lp holds 1.90 million shares with $6.18M value, up from 1.64 million last quarter. Volitionrx Ltd now has $174.36M valuation. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.92. About 60,853 shares traded. VolitionRx Limited (NYSEMKT:VNRX) has risen 137.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 137.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VNRX News: 07/03/2018 – VolitionRx Appoints Harvard Professor Lee-Jen Wei to Scientific Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – VolitionRX at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 07/03/2018 VOLITIONRX APPOINTS HARVARD PROFESSOR, DR. LEE-JEN WEI TO ITS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY BOARD; 09/05/2018 – VolitionRx Signs a Global Sales and Distribution Agreement with Active Motif for its new RUO kits; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRX Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21-22; 14/05/2018 – VolitionRx Limited to Attend the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference from May 15-17, 2018; 09/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Pricing of $8.4M Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/03/2018 – VOLITIONRX LTD – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR CONTINUED PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT, CLINICAL STUDIES, PRODUCT COMMERCIALIZATION; 13/03/2018 – VolitionRx Announces Closing of $8.4 M Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/05/2018 – VolitionRX Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $459,742 activity. 79,269 VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) shares with value of $246,134 were bought by Faulkes Martin Charles.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold VNRX shares while 4 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 3.03 million shares or 10.68% more from 2.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap has 0% invested in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) for 24,772 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) for 6,145 shares. Charles Schwab Invest holds 0% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) for 15,384 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) or 10,794 shares. Leisure Mgmt has 0.19% invested in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) for 69,337 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Lagoda Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 7.86% of its portfolio in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Credit Agricole S A reported 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX). Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0% in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) or 10,000 shares. Hartford Fincl Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 8,300 shares. Blackrock owns 6,537 shares. Northern, Illinois-based fund reported 38,032 shares. Garrison Bradford accumulated 15,500 shares. 318,970 are held by Vanguard Gp Inc.

