Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) Forms $32.20 Double Top; Shorts at Envision Solar International (EVSI) Raised By 114.81%

Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) formed double top with $33.49 target or 4.00% above today’s $32.20 share price. Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) has $135.69M valuation. The ETF decreased 1.98% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $32.2. About 11,381 shares traded. Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Envision Solar International Inc (NASDAQ:EVSI) had an increase of 114.81% in short interest. EVSI’s SI was 5,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 114.81% from 2,700 shares previously. With 25,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Envision Solar International Inc (NASDAQ:EVSI)’s short sellers to cover EVSI’s short positions. The SI to Envision Solar International Inc’s float is 0.01%. The stock increased 5.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.16. About 1,335 shares traded. Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVSI) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, makes, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $26.39 million. The firm focuses on creating renewably energized platforms for electric vehicle charging, media and branding, and energy security. It currently has negative earnings. It provides Electric Vehicle Autonomous Renewable Charger electric vehicle chargers; EV ARC media electric vehicle chargers with advertising screen; EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; EV ARC HP DC charging electric vehicle chargers; ARC mobility trailers; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products.