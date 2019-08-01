Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) Touches $12.89 High on Aug, 1; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has Increased Grand Canyon Ed (LOPE) Stake

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE) stake by 35.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp acquired 20,827 shares as Grand Canyon Ed Inc (LOPE)’s stock declined 9.04%. The Nicholas Investment Partners Lp holds 79,127 shares with $9.06 million value, up from 58,300 last quarter. Grand Canyon Ed Inc now has $5.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.74% or $6.24 during the last trading session, reaching $115.01. About 220,423 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has declined 5.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.89% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON SEES 2Q EPS 85C, EST. 86C; 05/03/2018 Sa’ Nyu Wa Turns 1: World’s Only Fine Dining Experience With Grand Canyon Views Marks 1st Anniversary; 01/05/2018 – New Nonstop Service to Flagstaff/Grand Canyon, Arizona (FLG), Announced; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 23/04/2018 – Grand Canyon University To Celebrate The Largest Graduating Class In Its 69-Year History

The stock of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) reached all time high today, Aug, 1 and still has $14.05 target or 9.00% above today’s $12.89 share price. This indicates more upside for the $277.56M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $14.05 PT is reached, the company will be worth $24.98 million more. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.89. About 1,456 shares traded. Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has risen 33.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.54% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRS News: 26/04/2018 – GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES TO BUY TURNER RANCHES WATER, SANITATION; 09/03/2018 – Global Water Resources 4Q Net $2.73M; 08/03/2018 – Global Water Resources Nominates Debra G. Coy and Brett Huckelbridge to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 26/04/2018 – GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TURNER RANCHES WATER AND SANITATION CO, AN IRRIGATION WATER UTILITY IN MESA, ARIZONA; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 26/04/2018 – Global Water Resources To Acquire Turner Ranches Water And Sanitation Company; 09/03/2018 – Global Water Resources Reports Full Year 2017 Results; 29/03/2018 – Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Global Water Resources 1Q Rev $7.43M

Analysts await Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 54.55% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.11 per share. GWRS’s profit will be $1.08 million for 64.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Global Water Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The company has market cap of $277.56 million. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. It has a 81.07 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Grand Canyon Education had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 21. Barrington maintained Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold LOPE shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 42.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei accumulated 45,660 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 7,999 shares. Fdx invested in 0.03% or 7,471 shares. Research Global Invsts has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Citigroup has invested 0% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Invesco Ltd accumulated 442,956 shares. Clark Management Gp reported 33,930 shares. M&T Bancshares reported 13,799 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 1,062 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 25,422 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 8,898 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.03% in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Prudential Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 3,700 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 2,706 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,682 shares in its portfolio.