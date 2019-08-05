Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Water Utilities company, Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) is competing with its peers based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.2% of Global Water Resources Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.76% of all Water Utilities’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Global Water Resources Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.48% of all Water Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Global Water Resources Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources Inc. 0.00% 13.70% 1.30% Industry Average 118.58% 11.51% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Global Water Resources Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources Inc. N/A 10 74.47 Industry Average 89.21M 75.23M 42.59

Global Water Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Global Water Resources Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Water Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.25 2.00 2.29

The potential upside of the peers is 29.19%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Global Water Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Water Resources Inc. 5.5% 24.73% 31.06% 31.74% 33.54% 24.85% Industry Average 1.56% 6.21% 9.86% 14.20% 25.20% 18.45%

For the past year Global Water Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Global Water Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Global Water Resources Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 2.01 Quick Ratio. Global Water Resources Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Water Resources Inc.

Dividends

Global Water Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Global Water Resources Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.