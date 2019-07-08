Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Contrasting side by side

Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) compete with each other in the Water Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Water Resources Inc. 10 6.16 N/A 0.16 61.15 Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 11 0.00 N/A 1.05 10.07

Table 1 highlights Global Water Resources Inc. and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Global Water Resources Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Global Water Resources Inc. is presently more expensive than Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Water Resources Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.3% Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP 0.00% 15.1% 6.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Water Resources Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Water Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.2% of Global Water Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Global Water Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Water Resources Inc. -0.31% -1.34% 3.92% -12.15% 6.24% -5.92% Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP -13.35% 6.46% 7.09% 51.94% 40.34% 34.43%

For the past year Global Water Resources Inc. has -5.92% weaker performance while Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP has 34.43% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP beats Global Water Resources Inc.