Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Contrasting side by side

Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) compete with each other in the Water Utilities sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global Water Resources Inc.
|10
|6.16
|N/A
|0.16
|61.15
|Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|1.05
|10.07
Table 1 highlights Global Water Resources Inc. and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Global Water Resources Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Global Water Resources Inc. is presently more expensive than Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global Water Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|13.7%
|1.3%
|Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP
|0.00%
|15.1%
|6.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Water Resources Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Global Water Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.2% of Global Water Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% are Global Water Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 41.5% are Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Global Water Resources Inc.
|-0.31%
|-1.34%
|3.92%
|-12.15%
|6.24%
|-5.92%
|Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP
|-13.35%
|6.46%
|7.09%
|51.94%
|40.34%
|34.43%
For the past year Global Water Resources Inc. has -5.92% weaker performance while Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP has 34.43% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 10 factors Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo – SABESP beats Global Water Resources Inc.
