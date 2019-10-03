Global Water Resources (GWRS) to pay $0.02 on Oct 31, 2019; Hbk Sorce Advisory Upped By $338,640 Its Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 38.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc acquired 2,490 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc holds 8,917 shares with $1.22 million value, up from 6,427 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $67.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.96. About 4.12M shares traded or 1.91% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES N.A. UP 25%; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 33%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 08/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS MINING COS TO DRIVE HIGHER CAPITAL SPENDING; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is expected to pay $0.02 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:GWRS) shareholders before Oct 16, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Global Water Resources Inc's current price of $11.76 translates into 0.20% yield. Global Water Resources Inc's dividend has Oct 17, 2019 as record date. Sep 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 20,312 shares traded. Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has risen 33.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.54% the S&P500.

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The company has market cap of $253.27 million. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 50,000 people in 19,000 homes. It has a 129.23 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 3,299 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Llc has 0.65% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 793,600 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.37% or 23,951 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 191 shares. Advisor, California-based fund reported 20,052 shares. Tower Bridge has invested 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has 810,993 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement has 0.18% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Moreover, Dodge Cox has 0% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 43,781 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 81,308 shares. Community And Inv Communications reported 1.45% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Loudon Investment Management Lc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 13,047 shares. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based fund reported 3,663 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Becker Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

