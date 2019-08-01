Global Water Resources (GWRS) to pay $0.02 on Aug 29, 2019; KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES (KHRNF) Shorts Up By 485.08%

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) had an increase of 485.08% in short interest. KHRNF’s SI was 251,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 485.08% from 42,900 shares previously. With 1.28M avg volume, 0 days are for KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP (OTCMKTS:KHRNF)’s short sellers to cover KHRNF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 89,247 shares traded. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) is expected to pay $0.02 on Aug 29, 2019. (NASDAQ:GWRS) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.02 dividend. Global Water Resources Inc’s current price of $12.66 translates into 0.19% yield. Global Water Resources Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 31, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 28,520 shares traded. Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) has risen 33.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.54% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRS News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Global Water Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRS); 07/03/2018 Global Water Resources Appoints Senior Water Industry Expert, Jake Lenderking, as Director of Water Re; 29/03/2018 – Global Water Resources Declares Monthly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Global Water Resources Nominates Debra G. Coy and Brett Huckelbridge to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – GLOBAL WATER RESOURCES TO BUY TURNER RANCHES WATER, SANITATION; 09/03/2018 – Global Water Resources 4Q EPS 14c; 17/04/2018 – PVH Corp. Announces Partnership with WWF to Preserve and Protect Global Water Re; 09/03/2018 – Global Water Resources 4Q Net $2.73M; 09/05/2018 – Global Water Resources 1Q Rev $7.43M; 26/04/2018 – Global Water Resources To Acquire Turner Ranches Water And Sanitation Company

More notable recent Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Potential Beneficiary of Mercosur European Trade Deal – Midas Letter” on July 10, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN) Wellness Brand Kuida Present at FounderMade – Midas Letter” published on July 25, 2019, Midasletter.com published: “Iconic Entrepreneur Joe Mimran Excited by Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN) – Midas Letter” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is the Colombian Cannabis Industry Leading Latin America, Or Just Leading Investors On A Wild Goose Chase? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Midasletter.com‘s news article titled: “Khiron Life Sciences Corp (CVE:KHRN) Only Revenue Generating Colombian LP – Midas Letter” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. develops cannabis products for medical proposes. The company has market cap of $166.01 million.

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. The company has market cap of $272.61 million. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 50,000 people in 19,000 homes. It has a 79.62 P/E ratio.