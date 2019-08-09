Global Thematic Partners Raised Jd Com (JD) Holding By $2.71 Million; Forest Hill Capital Trimmed Encore Wire (WIRE) Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) stake by 20.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 73,651 shares with $4.21 million value, down from 92,451 last quarter. Encore Wire Corp now has $1.15B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 44,126 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation Abdominal Stent Graft Systems; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) stake by 42,521 shares to 171,289 valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 29,850 shares and now owns 93,850 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd holds 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) or 109,637 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 12,300 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 94,614 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.96% or 332,089 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 12,413 shares. C M Bidwell And Ltd reported 2,810 shares. Foundry Partners Lc owns 8,245 shares. 202,195 are owned by Hodges Mngmt. Fmr Limited Co has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 185 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 27,708 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Cornerstone has 18 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 11,192 shares.

