Global Thematic Partners Position in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Increased as Stock Price Rose; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake Increased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $183.4. About 502,107 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 75,752 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Agricole S A owns 38,400 shares. 3,111 were accumulated by Element Mgmt Ltd. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability holds 2,358 shares. Par Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.16M shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0.01% or 21,473 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 0% or 8,330 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank has 4,612 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon-based Tygh Management has invested 0.71% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 180 shares. Greenwood Capital Limited reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Brant Point Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 45,147 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Hbk Invs LP has 5,186 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clough Capital LP has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,200 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Ltd holds 0.06% or 39,422 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 7,190 are owned by Zevenbergen Capital Invests Limited Co. Joho Cap Ltd Llc owns 16,462 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd holds 2,448 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 4,122 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nomura Holding accumulated 134,378 shares. 147,493 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Limited Company. Parkside Savings Bank & stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Arcadia Mgmt Corp Mi has 50,546 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership holds 1.42% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 264,260 shares. Carderock Mgmt Inc invested in 4,832 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Hl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,847 shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,662 shares to 740,376 shares, valued at $40.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Demsey John also sold $3.24M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. MOSS SARA E sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42 million. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36 million. 8,187 shares valued at $1.26M were sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44 million on Monday, February 25. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million on Tuesday, February 5.