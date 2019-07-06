Global Thematic Partners Position in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Has Lifted by $4.15 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Lowered Position by $180.48 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 44.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 3.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225.54 million, down from 7.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 13.71M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 17,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,208 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, up from 45,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $238.37. About 432,677 shares traded or 15.55% up from the average. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q NET INCOME PEN1.04B; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD – DURING ABSENCE OF BAYLY THE TWO DEPUTY CEOS, ALVARO CORREA AND GIANFRANCO FERRARI, WILL ASSUME BAYLY’S RESPONSIBILITIES; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 494,510 shares to 222,179 shares, valued at $20.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14M shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Credicorp (BAP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher? – Zacks.com” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Understated Factors To Consider Before Investing In Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to acquire microfinance bank Bancompartir in Colombia – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credicorp Ltd. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Oracle’s Cloud Business Momentum Makes Us Revise Our Fair Value Estimate Upward – Forbes” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Earnings Review: Heading To The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 148,970 shares. Da Davidson & reported 109,121 shares stake. Moreover, Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Liability has 1.71% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Spirit Of America Management accumulated 32,075 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Inc, New York-based fund reported 122,052 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability invested in 415,824 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 93 shares. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 237,423 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.25% or 22,191 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Financial Bank Tru holds 14,666 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stellar Mngmt Limited Liability holds 1.85% or 52,767 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Com reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Haverford Ser Incorporated invested in 139,229 shares. Bridges Inv Management Incorporated has 88,506 shares. Bonness Enterprises Inc owns 25,700 shares.