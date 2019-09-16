Global Thematic Partners Maintains Position in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX); Cbs Copr (CBS) Position Increased by Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Cbs Copr (CBS) by 179.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 224,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.47 million, up from 125,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cbs Copr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.56. About 680,587 shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 08/05/2018 – Dutch Apr Inflation Rate 0.9% – CBS; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $1,733 MLN VS $1,603 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 03/04/2018 – CBS SUBMITTED BID FOR VIACOM THAT IS BELOW ITS MARKET VALUE; CBS SPECIAL COMMITTEE WANTS MOONVES, IANNIELLO TO LEAD COMBINED CO – CNBC, CITING; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: NCAA Tournament’s crying kids is a problem CBS won’t admit; 02/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS initial bid for Viacom to value the company below current market value, CBS CEO Moonves to offer to; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 10/04/2018 – CBS Investor Says Viacom Deal Not ‘Optimal’ in Letter to Board

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 736,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 16.16M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.53 million, up from 15.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.0574 during the last trading session, reaching $3.8926. About 802,890 shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says won’t pursue capital increase as proposed; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX,; 30/04/2018 – CEMEX Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 22/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX GROWTH STRATEGY CONSISTENT W/ INVESTMENT GRADE GOAL: CEO

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 38,891 shares to 183,288 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 155,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,034 shares, and cut its stake in Despegar Com Corp.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 344,450 shares to 12,117 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

