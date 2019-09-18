Global Thematic Partners Maintains Holding in V F (VFC); Hyatt Hotels (H) Position Held by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 97,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 321,478 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.08 million, up from 224,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $87.6. About 1.08M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter Revenue $3.05B, Net $252.8M; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $3.05 BLN VS $2.50 BLN; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 14/03/2018 – VF: PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC, PERFORMANCE-BASED; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 5,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% . The institutional investor held 28,520 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17 million, up from 23,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hyatt Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.71. About 294,983 shares traded. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has risen 0.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.52% the S&P500. Some Historical H News: 02/05/2018 – HYATT 1Q REV. $1.11B, EST. $1.15B; 30/04/2018 – Hyatt Announces Plans for Hyatt Centric Melbourne; 02/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Raises 2018 View To Net $495M-Net $553M; 07/05/2018 – Hyatt Centric Brickell Miami Opens Its Doors in the Heart of Miami’s Financial District; 03/04/2018 – Lariat Partners Announces Sale of Subsea Global Solutions; 25/05/2018 – First Hotel within the Unbound Collection by Hyatt to Open in China; 21/04/2018 – Grand Hyatt Xi’an Celebrates Ancient City in Northwest China; 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 21/05/2018 – Hyatt Hotels Announces Nish Palas Istanbul Hotel Officially Opens; 22/03/2018 – Easter at Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). South State Corp reported 15,027 shares stake. Alps Advsrs, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,804 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.11% or 69,439 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 426,027 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement holds 15,166 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 571,837 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management has 7,850 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson has 0.19% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,546 shares. Greenwood Associates Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.67% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 230,055 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc owns 50 shares. 321,478 are held by Global Thematic Prtn Ltd Liability. Wetherby Asset holds 6,776 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inc has 0.08% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 558,819 shares to 426,815 shares, valued at $38.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 36,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,716 shares, and cut its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $381.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) by 15,141 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $49.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,077 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold H shares while 63 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 37.84 million shares or 0.73% more from 37.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan Com has 50 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company stated it has 26,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 6,455 shares. State Street Corporation owns 475,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Com owns 80,794 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 6,696 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc reported 384,014 shares. Pnc Financial Group has 0% invested in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 1.03% or 1.07 million shares. Sei Invests, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 26,161 shares. Cutter Brokerage invested 0.15% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). The France-based Natixis has invested 0.08% in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H). Glenmede Trust Company Na accumulated 45 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 167,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 10,819 shares or 0.02% of the stock.