Global Thematic Partners Maintains Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS); Discovery (DISCA) Stake Raised by Rbf Capital Llc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 88,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 540,169 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.71M, up from 452,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207.3. About 784,367 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM ADVENT HIRES GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N AND ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA TO SELL DUTCH CONVEYOR BELT COMPANY AMMERAAL BELTECH; 03/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.4% On Year; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN STILL EXAMINING CREDIT CARDS, WEALTH MANAGEMENT, RETIREMENT PRODUCTS, PERSONAL FINANCE FOR EXPANSION -CFO; 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 16/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS MEAN GENDER PAY GAP FOR GOLDMAN SACHS (UK) SVC LTD OF 16.1 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 09/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein is reportedly prepping his exit; 17/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs: Tesla is going to need to raise $10 billion in 2 years to keep going; 06/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -0.8% In Mar 3 Wk; 06/03/2018 – Select Sands Appoints Mr. Daniel Gillett and Mr. Steven Goldman to the Board of Directors

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 500% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 847,519 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY EXECUTIVES START EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 29/05/2018 – ITV, BBC Explore Deal to Buy UKTV Stake From Discovery -The Telegraph; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 29/05/2018 – Discovery Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 19,200 shares to 265,069 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solution L (NASDAQ:PANL).

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 175,777 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $65.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,414 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

