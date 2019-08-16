Global Thematic Partners Lowered Stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by $357,272 as Shares Declined; Rivernorth Capital Management Boosted Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) Stake

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr (PHD) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 67,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 415,513 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32M, up from 347,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Floating Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 42,534 shares traded. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 2,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 340,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.32 million, down from 342,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $131.45. About 801,175 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 28/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Supports Wounded Warrior Project; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold PHD shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 6.65 million shares or 5.96% more from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 753,739 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 65,924 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 8,900 shares. Gradient Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Cwm Limited Liability Corp, Nebraska-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) for 364,687 shares. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 11,725 shares. Cohen & Steers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,170 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 186,927 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,758 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0% or 2,568 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% or 44,881 shares in its portfolio.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianzgi Con Incm 2024 Targ by 682,306 shares to 955,749 shares, valued at $8.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Mtg Oppty Term Fd 2 (JMT) by 98,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,169 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun Com (NTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 3,611 shares. Barclays Public Lc invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 12,665 shares. Lifeplan Financial Gp Incorporated owns 2,347 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Veritable LP owns 4,179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Tortoise Investment Llc accumulated 637 shares. Pictet Asset Management holds 0.33% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund holds 0.09% or 3,009 shares in its portfolio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 13,850 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Na has 2,087 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And stated it has 6,310 shares. Landscape Mgmt Llc has invested 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Fiduciary Management Incorporated Wi holds 2.29% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 2.57 million shares.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 62,650 shares to 168,922 shares, valued at $52.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 20,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc.