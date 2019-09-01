Global Thematic Partners Lowered Micron Technology (MU) Holding by $28.03 Million; Stock Value Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Has Raised by Scharf Investments Llc

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 34.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 683,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.76M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – Tech Today: Snap’s Re-redesign, Google’s 60 Minutes, Micron’s Good Times — Barron’s Blog

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 113,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA; 17/05/2018 – As Wells Fargo Looks to Clean Up Its Act, D.C. Finds More Mud; 05/05/2018 – Dealbook: Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting 2018: Buffett Sticks With Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Hartman Sees ‘a Lot of Contradictions’ in Bond Market (Video); 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Papp L Roy And Associate reported 6,896 shares stake. Cibc Ww Markets owns 714,839 shares. Hl Services Ltd holds 1.62% or 2.17M shares in its portfolio. 28,345 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability. Cobblestone Advisors Lc invested in 12,750 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 2.23M shares. Utd Fire Grp has invested 4.59% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beacon Finance Gp stated it has 131,254 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. 81,693 are owned by Gabelli And Advisers. Allstate holds 0.35% or 265,243 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Communications owns 164,505 shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Com has 0.3% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Rosenbaum Jay D reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4,999 shares to 153,176 shares, valued at $65.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life owns 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1,923 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). James Inv Rech reported 370,097 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.93M shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 166,400 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mackenzie Financial reported 0.01% stake. Osterweis accumulated 302,010 shares or 0.78% of the stock. City Company holds 100 shares. 218,092 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Hl Limited Com owns 98,323 shares. Parkside Savings Bank & Trust holds 0.01% or 667 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.18% or 820,326 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 184,882 shares.