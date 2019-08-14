Global Thematic Partners Lifted Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Position; Bsw Wealth Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Travelers Companies Com (TRV) as Share Price Rose

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 292,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.29M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 7.33M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Bsw Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (TRV) by 37.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners sold 2,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,372 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $600,000, down from 6,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $143.86. About 847,259 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 30/05/2018 – Travelers Institute Hosts Eighth Annual Hurricane Preparedness Event; 09/04/2018 – StaffDNA Announces New Online Platform for Healthcare Travelers; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 09/04/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – TRAVELERS HAVE WITHDRAWN ALL OF REMEDIES THEY WERE CLAIMING

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 7,752 shares to 985,634 shares, valued at $72.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5,662 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,376 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Comm Il stated it has 12,976 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet Cie accumulated 219,700 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 358 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 5.90M shares. 78,922 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. The Maryland-based Profund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 44,476 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields Ltd accumulated 6,500 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 510,721 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 68,611 are owned by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. Parametric Portfolio Llc invested in 0.06% or 1.91 million shares. Nomura has 20,931 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 1,251 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Why Gold Prices Are About To Skyrocket Even Higher – Stockhouse” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Investors Should Be Excited For Newmont Goldcorp’s Joint Venture With Barrick – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Newmont-Goldcorp Deal Is Positive News For Gold Mining – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 3,292 shares to 42,785 shares, valued at $6.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Msci Lw Crb Tg by 23,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Gold Trust Ishares (IAU).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “3 Dow Stocks Not to Overlook Tuesday Morning – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Travelers Companies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Has Travelers’ Stock Gained 16% in 2 years? – Forbes” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travelers Names David D. Rowland and Daniel T.H. Yin Co-Chief Investment Officers – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Pauses As DOJ Probes Big Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.