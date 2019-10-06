Global Thematic Partners Increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Position by $18.89 Million; Stock Rose; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Schmidt P J Investment Management Lowered Its Position by $360,288

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 5,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 66,466 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83 million, down from 71,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.66. About 6.94M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer is Part of $10B Buyback Program Announced on Feb 15, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AbbVie at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.87, EST. $1.79; BOOSTS FORECAST; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 132.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 190,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 335,276 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.44 million, up from 144,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $98.36. About 1.69 million shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/04/2018 – Tesco Pension Adds Marsh & McLennan, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 11/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Just comply? They probably said that to Rosa Parks as well’ – Inside Terry Marsh’s latest trial -; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 13/03/2018 – Cricket-Australia considering back-up after Marsh injury; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 12/03/2018 – Council, Mercer Study Highlights Companies’ Best, Brightest Ideas; 17/05/2018 – MARSH & MCLENNAN: QTRLY DIV INCREASED FROM $0.375 TO $0.415; 08/05/2018 – REG-Marsh & McLennan Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Erick R. Gustafson Chief Public Affairs Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,294 shares to 50,860 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 5,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 30,000 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. Shares for $1.76 million were bought by Schumacher Laura J on Monday, September 16. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.29 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.