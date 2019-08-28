Global Thematic Partners Increased Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $16.43 Million; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose, Holder Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $8.75 Million Its Stake

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 60.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 263,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $200.55. About 1.19M shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 1.17 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1,468 are held by Manchester Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. L & S Incorporated accumulated 9,951 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 2.46 million shares. Btc Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.51% or 19,252 shares. Tuttle Tactical owns 9,253 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Daiwa Secs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 24,639 shares. Charter owns 1,741 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Northeast Investment Mgmt accumulated 3,104 shares. Avalon Llc has 0.31% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 81,653 shares. Btim invested in 0.54% or 241,737 shares. Moreover, Braun Stacey has 1.25% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 114,019 shares. Advsrs Asset holds 0.05% or 17,016 shares. Capital Fund has 0.12% invested in The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 105,297 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,605 shares to 199,512 shares, valued at $54.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 109,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,054 shares, and cut its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

