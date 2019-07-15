Global Thematic Partners Holds Stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT); Unisys (UIS) Position Held by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (MMYT) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 95,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47 million shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.51M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.61. About 191,044 shares traded. MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has declined 32.42% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MMYT News: 23/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q LOSS/SHR 42C; 05/04/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD MMYT.O SAYS DOMESTIC FLIGHT BOOKINGS WILL START IN NEXT FEW WEEKS, FOLLOWED BY HOTELS, BUS AND HOLIDAYS BOOKINGS; 14/05/2018 – MakeMyTrip Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP LTD – QTRLY REV $157.8 MLN VS $120 MLN; 05/04/2018 – India’s MakeMyTrip partners Flipkart for travel bookings; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 25C; 30/05/2018 – MAKEMYTRIP 4Q REV. $157.8M; 05/04/2018 MAKEMYTRIP PARTNERS WITH FLIPKART; MAKEMYTRIP, GOIBIBO,REDBUS, WILL LEVERAGE CUSTOMER BASE OF FLIPKART PLATFORM FOR ONLINE BOOKINGS IN TRAVEL SERVICES

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 4,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,070 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $467.62 million, up from 35,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $526.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 433,914 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 16.34% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 23/03/2018 – Unisys Federal Civilian Agency Vice President Lee Ann Anderson Receives Federal 100 Award; 01/05/2018 – Unisys Backs 2018 Adj Rev $2.7B-$2.825B; 06/03/2018 Unisys Unveils LineSight™, an Advanced Analytics-Based Solution to Dramatically Improve Accuracy in Assessing Border Security; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 19/03/2018 – UNISYS CORP – AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS HAS SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH UNISYS AUSTRALIA TO DESIGN AND IMPLEMENT NEW EBIS SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – Unisys Launches Unisys lnteliServe™, a Service Solution that Transforms the Traditional Service Desk into an Intelligent, User-Centric Experience for Digital Workers; 29/03/2018 – Australians Increasingly Prefer to Engage with Government Online and via Mobile Apps – Unisys Connected Government Study; 30/04/2018 – Transportation Security Administration Selects Unisys to Secure, Operate, Maintain and Protect Screening Equipment in U.S. Airp; 16/04/2018 – Unisys Appoints Mathew Newfield as Chief Info Security Officer

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 146,335 shares. Voya Invest Management stated it has 19,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Mgmt Lp accumulated 101,415 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 34,491 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 16,300 are owned by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. 21,817 were reported by Amg Funds Ltd Liability Co. Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 347,332 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Corp holds 78,700 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 0% or 93,000 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) or 136,659 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.03% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.01% or 305,816 shares in its portfolio.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 1,040 shares to 323,229 shares, valued at $36.93 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 2,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 843,584 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

