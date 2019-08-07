Global Thematic Partners Holding in D R Horton (DHI) Has Trimmed by $29.20 Million as Market Value Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Cut Its Holding as Stock Price Declined

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc sold 712,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 707,101 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.26 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 46,320 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 47,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867,000, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 132,616 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE PLEASED JUDGE SAW NEED FOR PIPELINE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Reaches Deals to Sell Interests in Renewable Power Projects to CPPIB — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – IF COMPLETED, ANTICIPATED TO HAVE NEUTRAL IMPACT ON CO’S THREE-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE, WITH POTENTIAL FOR POSITIVE IMPACTS BEYOND 2020; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Homology Medicines Inc by 30,551 shares to 165,327 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 88,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 582,636 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 5.88M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Prescott Grp Incorporated Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% or 55,810 shares. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.05% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Odey Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd reported 12,450 shares. 5,085 are held by Hilltop Holdings. Senator Grp Inc Lp stated it has 1.85M shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. White Pine Capital holds 0.08% or 4,940 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 53,006 shares stake. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,376 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 34,242 shares.